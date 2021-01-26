State-of-the-art weather radar to be installed in Sukkur with Rs 3.078 billion in assistance from Japan

The Government of Pakistan (GOP) and the Japanese have signed an agreement for the installation of a state-of-the-art weather surveillance radar in Sukkur to help Pakistan prevent damage caused by natural disasters. Japan is providing Pakistan with Rs. 3.078 billion in assistance for the weather radar. The economic affairs minister, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, witnessed the signing of the grant.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA). The agreement was signed by Mr. Noor Ahmad, Secretary EAD and H.E. Mr. Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan on behalf of their Governments. The project is aimed at providing reliable and timely meteorological services to the country to prevent damage to life and property by natural disasters.

The secretary EAD said that Pakistan values the cordial relationship with Japan. Japanese economic assistance has continued to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan. He also appreciated the earlier assistance extended by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the installation of the Weather Surveillance Radars in different cities of Pakistan as well as the establishment of the Specialized Medium-Range Weather Forecasting Centre (SMRFC).

The Japanese minister informed that disaster management is one of the top priorities of his country as they are also prone to natural disasters in the same way that Pakistan is. Therefore, Japan is happy to assist Pakistan in such matters and provide its technical expertise.

