Step By Step Guide To Apply For Sindh Electric Motorcycle Scheme

The provincial government has launched the Sindh free electric motorcycle scheme for women industrial workers to improve mobility and ensure safe transportation. The initiative aims to empower working women by providing them with an affordable and eco-friendly mode of travel.

Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Thahim stated that the registration process has already started. Motorcycles will be distributed through a digital draw, ensuring transparency without any human involvement.

Eligibility Criteria

Women industrial workers between the ages of 20 and 45 years are eligible to apply. Additionally, the government has reserved 20% of the motorcycles for minority women. Applicants must provide the following documents:

Valid CNIC (Front and Back)

Family Registration Certificate (FRC) or Domicile Certificate

Employment Certificate

Driving License (optional at the time of application)

Successful applicants will be required to obtain a valid driving license within 60 days before receiving their motorcycles.

How to Apply

Eligible women can apply online through the Workers Welfare Board’s official portal. The registration link is available at https://emotorcycle.wwbs.gos.pk/registration.

The distribution process will be conducted via a digital draw, ensuring fairness and eliminating human interference.

By introducing the Sindh free electric motorcycle scheme, the provincial government is taking a significant step toward women’s empowerment and safe mobility in the workplace.