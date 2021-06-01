StormFiber expands its 100% fiber-optic network to Sahiwal, Bahawalpur

StormFiber is intent on taking the nation by storm (pun absolutely intended), as it looks forward to expanding its network to various regions of Pakistan after having experienced success in ten cities. The company is now extending its fiber-optic services to Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and parts of Islamabad.

Known for providing high-speed fiber-optic broadband to the citizens of Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, StormFiber continues to expand its fiber-optic network at a rapid pace in its mission to digitizing Pakistan.

These launches coincide with a time when users are increasing their reliance on broadband services for their day-to-day functions such as online learning, streaming, and e-commerce. StormFiber’s fiber-optic services will enable the consumers to benefit from fiber broadband, a technology that allows customers to enjoy ultra-fast internet with the least disruption.

Known for their vast agricultural significance and rich historical culture, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal are the two cities that are set to benefit tremendously from the launch of gigabit technology, as it is expected to increase economic opportunities and contribute to socio-economic development in those regions.

The access to a consistent internet connection powered by a 100% fiber-optic network is also bound to greatly enhance the budding start-up and entrepreneurial culture in cities like Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal, giving them the chance to flourish in the ecosystem.

“About a decade ago, the realization and the motivation to provide the people of Pakistan with high-speed internet set us on a journey to ensure empowerment in our country through robust internet services which are essential for intellectual, social, and economic development,” said StormFiber Managing Director Fawad Yousuf Laher.