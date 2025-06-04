By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Supernet Secures Rs800 Million Deal To Enhance Banking Connectivity

KARACHI: Supernet Limited, a prominent technology enterprise in Pakistan, has announced that its subsidiary, Supernet Secure Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (“Super Secure”), has secured multi-million dollar Supernet cybersecurity contracts with one of the country’s largest telecom operators.



According to the notification submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), these long-term contracts are a major milestone for Super Secure, highlighting growing confidence in its enterprise cybersecurity services.

The Supernet cybersecurity contracts involve delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and are expected to play a critical role in strengthening Pakistan’s digital security infrastructure.

This development significantly enhances Super Secure’s standing in the local cybersecurity market, reinforcing its ability to manage and safeguard large-scale enterprise networks across Pakistan.



The strategic deal also supports Supernet’s broader growth trajectory, offering a promising boost to its overall business outlook.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Super Secure’s latest achievement highlights the increasing demand for resilient cybersecurity frameworks among top-tier Pakistani enterprises.

This partnership not only represents a commercial win for Supernet but also contributes meaningfully to national efforts toward stronger, more secure data systems across sectors.

