Supernet Ltd obtains SBP contract worth Rs100mn

Telecard Limited’s 100% owned subsidiary, Supernet Limited (“Supernet”), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the State Bank of Pakistan (“SBP”) in the IT and Cyber Security domain worth close to PKR 100 million. This contract involves supply, installation, maintenance, and technical support of Next Generation Intrusion Detection and Protection Systems (“IDPS”) to secure SBP Infrastructure from Advanced Persistent Threats (“APT”).

This IDPS solution will provide SBP with state-of-the-art deduction of vulnerable exploits and unidentified threats originating against any targeted system, applications, or hardware. In addition, the IDPs will provide remedial measures, as and when any malicious behavior is detected. This solution will operate by scanning all network traffic on SBP’s gateways detecting and protecting against threats like DoS, DDoS, Worms, and viruses, additionally, creating a 2nd layer of defense to SBP’s security framework.

It may be relevant to point out that the SBP has maintained the highest possible standards for vendor selection, amidst stiff technical evaluative process and Supernet’s emergence as a successful bidder is a testament that it has the capability and capacity to undertake this project, paving the way for similar contracts in this sensitive cybersecurity domain within the financial sector.