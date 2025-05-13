Suzuki announces dates & city to host used Car Gala with special offers

Suzuki is gearing up for a major event, the Certified Used Car Gala, set to take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Taj Marquee, Wah Cantt, near Model Town on G.T. Road.

The event will run from 10 AM to 6 PM and is expected to attract a large crowd of potential buyers looking for reliable, pre-owned vehicles.

Over 70 Pak Suzuki-certified used cars will be available for purchase at the event. Each vehicle has undergone rigorous inspections to ensure quality and comes with a warranty of up to one year.

Buyers will also receive three free vehicle services. This adds extra value to the event. It offers peace of mind for those purchasing used cars.

Attendees looking to upgrade their vehicles will have the opportunity to trade in their old cars. Suzuki will offer free vehicle evaluations and the key-to-key exchange option, allowing customers to easily swap their current vehicles for newer or certified Suzuki models.

Suzuki will also provide on-the-spot financing and insurance options, making the process smoother for those looking to purchase or exchange their vehicles. These exclusive deals are available only to event attendees, adding further incentive to attend the gala.

Given the exclusive offers and limited availability of vehicles, Suzuki anticipates high attendance. Visitors should arrive early to secure their preferred models. They can also take advantage of special financial and insurance options. For more details, buyers can contact a nearby Suzuki dealership or visit the event at Taj Marquee.

This Certified Used Car Gala promises to be a fantastic opportunity for buyers to explore quality pre-owned vehicles with excellent after-sales support and exclusive offers.