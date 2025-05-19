Swap your old bike for a brand-new Yamaha now!
Yamaha Pakistan has unveiled an exclusive trade-in program that allows motorcycle owners to exchange their old bikes, regardless of make or model, for a brand-new Yamaha bike.
This initiative offers flexible payment options aimed at making the switch easier as well as more affordable for riders across the country.
Under the promotional slogan, “Don’t delay. Trade in today and ride away!”, Yamaha welcomes trade-ins from any motorcycle brand. The value of the exchanged bike will be credited as a down payment toward purchasing a new Yamaha motorcycle, simplifying the upgrade process for customers.
Flexible payment plans to suit every rider
To further support buyers, Yamaha is providing convenient monthly installment plans with attractive benefits, including:
- Zero mark-up financing options
- Acceptance of any brand for trade-in
- Extensive coverage via Yamaha’s nationwide dealership network
- Immediate bike exchange allowing customers to trade in and ride their new Yamaha on the same day
This enticing trade-in offer is available for a limited time only. Moreover, Yamaha urges interested motorcycle owners to take advantage of this opportunity promptly before the campaign concludes.
How to get started?
Potential buyers can visit the nearest authorized Yamaha dealership to get their current motorcycles evaluated and discuss suitable financing arrangements. For more information, customers can check out Yamaha Pakistan’s official Facebook page. They can also directly contact a local dealership.
With this campaign, Yamaha aims to make owning a new bike more accessible while encouraging riders to upgrade to the latest models with ease and flexibility.
Related Posts
Buy Yamaha Bikes On Interest-Free Installments
Yamaha Pakistan has recently partnered with several leading banks to offer customers the opportunity to own their motorcycles through interest-free monthly installments. This initiative…
You Can Now Own a Suzuki GS150 Without Paying Full Price Upfront
In a move set to attract budget-conscious motorcycle buyers, Suzuki Pakistan has introduced an affordable Suzuki GS150 installment plan, with monthly payments starting as…