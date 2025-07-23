Systems Limited has announced it is exploring a potential acquisition in the IT and IT-enabled services sector. This move aligns with the company’s long-term growth and expansion strategy. The disclosure was made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. It complies with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and the PSX Rule Book.

However, the acquisition is not yet finalized. It depends on the successful negotiation of commercial terms and completion of due diligence. It also requires definitive agreements and regulatory approvals. The official notice stated that the board authorized this step during a meeting on July 23, 2025. The meeting took place at noon on the same day.

“We hereby wish to inform you,” the notice read, “that Systems Limited is considering a potential acquisition.” The targeted business operates in IT and IT-enabled services.

Systems Limited assured that the PSX would be updated on all material developments. The company remains committed to transparency with its investors and the regulatory body. Systems Limited is a public company incorporated under Pakistan’s Companies Act, 2017. It focuses on software development, software trading, and business process outsourcing.

This strategic move could strengthen the company’s service offerings and market position. Investors and stakeholders should stay tuned for further updates.