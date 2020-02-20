TalkShot, dedicated app to engage real-time with your friends during PSL 2020

Today TalkShot is launching, a dedicated place to engage with PSL 2020 in real-time with your friends.

TalkShot is an app that allows you to hang out online with your friends and play Quizzes to win prizes. Every PSL is a moment of celebration. It’s a moment to express your passion for your favorite team and experience the highs and lows of a game with your friends. Talkshot enables you to connect with your friends and fans and have a conversation while following the game live

In Talkshot, you can do the following:

  • See important match updates and follow expert comments
  • Set up private groups and chat with friends while following the match. You will receive updates directly injected into the chat stream as they happen
  • See the best memes during the games and follow the conversation of top content creators in Pakistan
  • Participate in live Quizzes and win up to Rs 500,000 for the full event

Sports is a global interest that connects people around the world. Communities formed around live sports can create a greater sense of belonging and reduce loneliness. We think watching sports should be more than a passive consumption experience. Talkshot is the first high quality, a second-screen experience that we hope makes this PSL an even better experience for you.

You can download the application from here.

