TalkShot, dedicated app to engage real-time with your friends during PSL 2020

Today TalkShot is launching, a dedicated place to engage with PSL 2020 in real-time with your friends.

TalkShot is an app that allows you to hang out online with your friends and play Quizzes to win prizes. Every PSL is a moment of celebration. It’s a moment to express your passion for your favorite team and experience the highs and lows of a game with your friends. Talkshot enables you to connect with your friends and fans and have a conversation while following the game live

In Talkshot, you can do the following:

See important match updates and follow expert comments

Set up private groups and chat with friends while following the match. You will receive updates directly injected into the chat stream as they happen

See the best memes during the games and follow the conversation of top content creators in Pakistan

Participate in live Quizzes and win up to Rs 500,000 for the full event

Sports is a global interest that connects people around the world. Communities formed around live sports can create a greater sense of belonging and reduce loneliness. We think watching sports should be more than a passive consumption experience. Talkshot is the first high quality, a second-screen experience that we hope makes this PSL an even better experience for you.

You can download the application from here.

