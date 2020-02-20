TalkShot, dedicated app to engage real-time with your friends during PSL 2020
Today TalkShot is launching, a dedicated place to engage with PSL 2020 in real-time with your friends.
TalkShot is an app that allows you to hang out online with your friends and play Quizzes to win prizes. Every PSL is a moment of celebration. It’s a moment to express your passion for your favorite team and experience the highs and lows of a game with your friends. Talkshot enables you to connect with your friends and fans and have a conversation while following the game live
In Talkshot, you can do the following:
- See important match updates and follow expert comments
- Set up private groups and chat with friends while following the match. You will receive updates directly injected into the chat stream as they happen
- See the best memes during the games and follow the conversation of top content creators in Pakistan
- Participate in live Quizzes and win up to Rs 500,000 for the full event
Sports is a global interest that connects people around the world. Communities formed around live sports can create a greater sense of belonging and reduce loneliness. We think watching sports should be more than a passive consumption experience. Talkshot is the first high quality, a second-screen experience that we hope makes this PSL an even better experience for you.
You can download the application from here.