TCL Introduces New Display Technology Of UHD TV In Pakistan

TCL is introducing a display technology that takes entertainment to the next level through the newly launched P725 4K UHD TV which is a significant upgrade to last year’s P715 Series. This new TV includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC while rocking the latest Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0 and much more. The P725 is available in 6 sizes from 43“ up to 85”.

Moreover, through the MEMC the TV makes the colors sharper and the imaging more realistic and smooth. Moreover, the AiPQ engine improves the overall viewing experience by upscaling the audio and video according to content.

Moreover, the P725 also features an entertainment center that allows users to access hundreds of applications through a single click of a button. This also includes hands-free voice control 2.0, switches channels, set reminders, and more.

According to Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan:

“The P725 series offers consumers even greater choice as the features which till last year were only available in our flagship QLED range have been added in this series. Available in 6 size variations up to 85”, this series surely offers something for everyone to engage in an immersive and high-quality TV viewing experience.”