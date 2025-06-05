TECNO continues to empower users to become storytellers and what better way to bring that vision to life than through a creative journey across the historic heart of Lahore. The Shot on Camon photowalk invited students and content creators to explore the vibrant culture of Androon Lahore using the advanced camera technology of the new Camon 40 Series.







To elevate the experience, TECNO collaborated with the incredibly talented photographer Art by Wasif, widely recognized for capturing the essence of Pakistan’s cultural heritage. Leading the photowalk, Wasif shared expert insights on composition, lighting, and storytelling while showcasing the impressive imaging capabilities of the Camon 40 Series.

Reflecting on the experience, Wasif said: “TECNO’s AI is one of the best I’ve used.” He highlighted the convenience of AI Eraser, which swiftly removes distractions from photos, and praised FlashSnap for its ability to capture fast-paced scenes in Lahore’s lively streets with clarity and precision.

Capturing stories through Camon 40’s AI Camera

As participants explored Androon Lahore’s historic streets, colorful bazaars, and architectural landmarks, the Camon 40 Series brought each moment to life with intelligent camera features designed for creative freedom:







FlashSnap : Perfect for capturing fast-moving moments with sharp clarity, making it easy and fun to document the energy of Lahore’s bustling streets.

: Perfect for capturing fast-moving moments with sharp clarity, making it easy and fun to document the energy of Lahore’s bustling streets. AI Eraser 2.0 : Allowed users to remove unwanted objects from their photos instantly, ensuring every shot remained clean and focused.

: Allowed users to remove unwanted objects from their photos instantly, ensuring every shot remained clean and focused. AI Background Extender: Gave participants creative control, letting them expand and enhance their photo compositions with just a tap.

Real Stories, Real Impact

The hands-on experience with the TECNO Camon 40 sparked enthusiastic feedback from participants. Amna, a student from LUMS, commented: “This was my first time using the Camon 40, and I was amazed at how professional my photos looked. The AI tools made everything so easy and fun.”

Shahid, another attendee, noted: “The phone itself is super sleek, but it’s the camera that really amazed me. The pictures captured on Camon 40 Pro are astonishing. TECNO clearly understands photography.”

The Shot on Camon photowalk was more than just a photography session — it was a celebration of culture, creativity, and youth expression. By providing cutting-edge tools in an inspiring environment, TECNO continues to champion the creative potential of the next generation.

With the Camon 40 Series, TECNO reaffirms its leadership in smartphone camera innovation and its commitment to enabling users to see the world — and tell their stories — through a smarter, more beautiful lens.

TECNO’s global Shot on Camon contest is also live now. Capture life as it moves, turn every moment into a masterpiece, and get a chance to win amazing prizes each month. Users can participate in any of the three categories:

Snap Every Pulse

Snap All Fleeting Bonds

Snap Any Motion

For further details, visit TECNO’s official Instagram page.