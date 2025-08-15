TECNO has officially launched the new Spark 40 Series in Pakistan, introducing the Spark 40 Pro+ and Spark 40 Pro. Designed for today’s fast-moving, style-conscious generation, the series combines an ultra-slim design, advanced performance, and innovative features at prices that remain within reach.

Both models in the Spark 40 Series share a premium build that is slim, lightweight, and durable, paired with a vivid 1.5K AMOLED display offering a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and exceptional 4500 nits peak brightness for a clear viewing experience in any light.

The series is powered by a 5200 mAh long-lasting battery with 45W Super Charging and delivers immersive sound through Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers.

Built for every part of your day, from work to play and everything in between, the Spark 40 Series offers IP64 dust and water resistance, reinforced drop protection, and TECNO AI to keep you ready for anything. Enjoy AI Studio for picture-perfect memories, AI productivity tools like AI Writing and AI Translate to simplify tasks, and an AI call assistant with noise cancellation and real-time translation for crystal-clear, hassle-free conversations.

Each phone offers 8GB + 8GB extended RAM, 256GB large storage, and practical features such as FreeLink, allowing users to connect with other Spark devices even without network coverage or in areas with weak signal. Moreover, the Infrared Remote Control function lets users manage home appliances directly from their phone. In terms of cameras, the Spark 40 Series comes equipped with a 50MP main camera – ensuring every moment is captured with clarity and detail.

The Spark 40 Pro+ stands out in the lineup with its 6.49 mm ultra-slim design and lightweight body, making it one of the slimmest smartphones in its category. Powered by the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor, it delivers impressive performance for gaming, multitasking, and creative apps, setting a new benchmark in its price segment.

Spark 40 Pro+ also supports 30W magnetic wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging for added convenience and flexibility. Its curved-edge display enhances the premium aesthetic, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and 2m drop resistance provide long-lasting durability.

The Spark 40 Pro features a 6.69 mm slim profile and lightweight design, powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate Processor for smooth, reliable everyday performance. It offers a flat display design for those who prefer a more classic look, while retaining the same display brilliance and fast-charging capabilities as its higher-end counterpart.

Price & Availability

The Spark 40 Pro+ is available in four stylish color options: Tundra Green, Nebula Black, Aurora White, and Moon Titanium, for PKR 59,999 across Pakistan. The Spark 40 Pro also comes in four eye-catching colors: Bamboo Green, Ink Black, Lake Blue, and Moon Titanium, priced at PKR 48,999. With its vibrant palette, the Spark 40 Series allows users to choose a color that reflects their personality.

Customers can purchase their favorite Spark 40 Series device from their nearest smartphone market. Both devices are approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and support all mobile networks nationwide, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO further offers a 12+1-month official warranty, giving users added peace of mind with every purchase.