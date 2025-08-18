Cellular mobile operators have upgraded telecom infrastructure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), bringing high-speed 4G broadband to the region. Despite challenging terrain and harsh weather, operators achieved 90% network upgrades, fulfilling Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) license obligations.

This development is expected to boost digital connectivity, support e-commerce, enhance online education, improve telehealth, and promote tourism in these remote mountainous areas. Furthermore, it aligns with the government’s agenda to bridge the digital divide and drive socio-economic growth nationwide.

All major operators commenced 4G mobile broadband services across AJK and GB. The upgrades ensure wider access to reliable connectivity for underserved communities.

According to PTA, operators enabled 4G data on upgraded sites while meeting mandatory rollout requirements. The spectrum auction of 2021 specifically required enhanced coverage obligations in these regions.

By expanding 4G services, operators addressed long-standing demands of residents for dependable mobile internet. The improved connectivity will directly benefit local businesses, students, and healthcare services.

PTA is monitoring the expansion closely, especially in areas impacted by severe climatic conditions. Continuous investments in next-generation technologies are also expected to bring further improvements.

Industry experts highlighted that deeper 4G penetration in AJK and GB will create opportunities for digital inclusion. Moreover, it will strengthen the local economy by supporting tourism, trade, and online platforms.