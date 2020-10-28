Telenor Pakistan Bags Network Transformation Awards 2020 for Community Crisis Support

In line with its commitment to strengthening the pillar of connectivity and providing high-quality broadband services across the length and breadth of the country, Telenor Pakistan has bagged the Network Transformation Award for the “USF – Extreme remote coverage programme for community support” in the “Community Crisis Support” Category at Layer123 World Congress. Network Transformation Awards (NetTAs) shine a spotlight on global leadership while recognising and celebrating achievements in the market.

Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with Universal Services Fund (USF), is bridging the digital divide by ensuring the provision of Telecom, Digital, and Mobile Internet Services to the underserved population in Pakistan. The company is connecting people residing in far-flung areas of the country in unlocking their potential in an increasingly interconnected world.

“Despite the challenges faced due to harsh weather conditions, tough terrain and lately Covid-19 in remote areas, Telenor Pakistan stood successful in completing milestones and connecting Pakistanis to what matters most.”, said Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

“Telenor Pakistan’s mission is to bridge the divide and bring marginalized communities within the digital and financial sphere. Winning this prestigious award is a proud moment and we remain dedicated to empowering every Pakistani with enhanced connectivity that creates a positive impact through reducing inequalities and uplifting millions of lives”, he further added.

Telenor Pakistan is committed to providing secure and reliable networks along with seamless connectivity throughout Pakistan.

