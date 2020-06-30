Telenor Pakistan donates PKR 25 Million to PRCS for food ration distribution to the impacted families during COVID19

In continuation of its COVID-19 relief efforts, Telenor Pakistan has extended its support for food distribution in partnership with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to the impacted families by handing over a cheque worth PKR 25 million at the PRC National Head quarter in Islamabad.

Telenor Pakistan has made this donation to step up its support to the citizens of Pakistan and assist with building economic resilience for the most vulnerable in society. Through this donation, PRCS will distribute food ration bags to 4,500 families in 9 districts across the country.

“Telenor Pakistan stands in unity with ‘Har Pakistani’ and this is a humble contribution towards ensuring that some of the most affected families get relief during this challenging time” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan. “Pakistan Red Crescent Society is playing a pivotal role in on-ground execution of relief efforts across the country and Telenor Pakistan is pleased to partner with them to ensure the food ration bags reach the deserving individuals and families.”

Khalid Bin Majeed, Secretary General PRCS, acknowledged Telenor Pakistan’s contribution for COVID-19 in general and particularly for PRCS’ response. He further added that PRCS, being auxiliary to the government is on the forefront of fighting this pandemic and augmenting the government’s response to the disease. PRCS staff and volunteers are present all across the country, and are involved in awareness campaigns, distributions of PPEs and hygiene kits, quarantine facilities, screening and provision of food packs to the people affected by the pandemic with low or no economic activity.

This contribution is in continuation of Telenor Pakistan’s pledge of PKR 1.6 billion towards COVID-19 relief efforts. The company and its employees have also donated PKR 50 Million towards Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and has started initiatives that provide avenues for online learning/training and nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

