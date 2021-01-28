Telenor: The Covid-19 digitalisation wave makes its mark on 2021 tech trends

Digitalisation efforts in every corner of society will accelerate in the wake of Covid-19, predicts Telenor Research. From new technology to combat loneliness, to remote education that’s here to stay, compounded by password panic induced by rising security concerns – these are some of the trends that will shape 2021.

The Tech Trends 2021 were revealed and discussed during an interactive session at Telenor Pakistan Headquarters 345 by Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research. The occasion was graced by Honourable Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunications, Syed Amin ul Haque. The event was also attended by government officials, ecosystem players, members of the media and Telenor Pakistan management.

Speaking virtually at the session, Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research said, “The pandemic has triggered us and nearly every industry around the globe to adapt at a rate once thought impossible. The past year has proved that digitalisation will be key to tackling major societal issues and to facilitate new ways of working and living in 2021.”

The year 2020 will go down in history as not only one of the most challenging of the century, but also as one of the most transformative. Covid-19 has forced the global population to urgently adapt to a new way of life. A life lived much more digitally.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest, Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunications, Mr. Syed Amin ul Haque said, “In its position as an emerging economy adopting digitalisation, Pakistan has unique potential for growth in technology. Telenor’s Tech Trends serve as an important tool that provides the basis for the growth and development of a number of industries interlinked with the telecommunications sector. I’m excited to be a part of the transformation that is bound to take place in our economy.” The Honourable Minister said that, it’s a pleasure to see the Government’s goals of a ‘Digital Pakistan’ coming to life, and it’s the Ministry’s resolve to develop the digital and physical environment to meet the ever-changing technological needs of the future. Strengthening this resolve, we have recently achieved another milestone with the approval the “Right of Way” (ROW) Policy for the telecom sector to help them enhance the services provided to the citizens of Pakistan. “The new policy is a significant step in the right direction, removing hurdles faced by telecom and internet service providers in the installation and maintenance of their equipment and expansion of network across the country” Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin ul Haque added.

Telenor Research predicts that in 2021 we will see eHealth actors developing and rolling out new sets of tools and services related to mental health. The trends also reflect on how governments will use the momentum of 2020 to pave the way for a green recovery in 2021, putting climate laws and climate plans into action. 2021 will see more cyber security challenges and due to this, greater implementation of user-friendly security solutions is predicted for 2021. According to the 2021 Tech Trends, companies will ensure the necessary competence for the future way of work, managers will increase the upskilling of employees in cyber security, digital hygiene, and the use of digital tools and technologies. In 2021, Telenor Research expects to see an escalating number of new and creative methods of remote, digital learning to emerge from the rapidly advancing virtual learning sphere. However, there is an urgent need to properly address the educational gap in the coming years, with the education sector and ICT actors joining forces to promote and support digital literacy for all.

Closing the event, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan stated, “Since its inception, Telenor Pakistan has been firm in its commitment towards empowering societies and creating opportunities. With annual findings on the latest technology trends and research with use cases on how our society stands to be transformed, we are constantly innovating, bringing value to our customers by applying global learnings and best practices to promote financial inclusion, propel mAgri initiatives and embrace emerging technologies such as IoT and AI to deliver the most personalised, holistic experience.”

For the sixth consecutive year, Sandberg and the Telenor Research team have analysed and reflected on the year that passed. For a detailed insight on the five tech trends for 2021 visit: https://www.telenor.com/innovation/research/tech-trends-2021