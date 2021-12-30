News, Technology

Tesla bot can solve the labor shortage, says Elon Musk

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 55 sec read>

With the Tesla Bot recently announced, the company’s main aim through this product is to eliminate the concept of manual labor and automate everything through technology, especially the repetitive and basic tasks that people try to avoid. Regarding the current status of the Tesla Bot, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, stated the following:

“With the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, I think we are creating the most advanced practical AI for navigating the real-world and you can also think of Tesla as the world’s biggest robot company – or semi-sentient robot company. The car is like a robot on 4-wheels. We can probably take that same technology and put in a humanoid robot – and have that robot be useful.”

“Essentially, to have the humanoid part, we need to develop some custom actuators and sensors – and essentially use the Tesla Full Self-Driving and Autopilot or generally speaking real-world navigation AI in the humanoid robot.”

In regards to the performance of the bot Musk further added:

“It has the potential to be a general substitute for human labor over time. The foundation of the economy is labor. Capital equipment is essentially distilled labor. I asked a friend of mine what should we optimize for and he said “gross profit per employee” – fully considered so you got to include the supply chain in that.”

“The fundamental constraint is labor. There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough. There are not enough people. I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low and rapidly declining birth rate.”

Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Bot
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA Centers nationwide

in News
Dec 30, 2021  ·  

IT Minister announces plan to double number of software tech parks within a year

in News, Technology
Dec 30, 2021  ·  

Google Developers Group – Islamabad hosts the largest DevFest in Pakistan at NUST H-12

in News
Dec 30, 2021  ·  
Up Next: IT Minister announces plan to double number of software tech parks within a year