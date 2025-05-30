Tesla to Launch Robotaxi Service on This Date

Tesla is moving closer to launching its much-anticipated robotaxi service, with internal sources and CEO Elon Musk suggesting a June 12 debut in Austin, Texas. Though the company has not officially confirmed the date, testing of driverless Model Y vehicles is already underway and progressing faster than expected.







According to Musk, test drives of the driverless Model Y are being conducted in Austin, where the vehicles have so far operated without incident. He highlighted that the pilot fleet will likely start with 10 to 20 vehicles, marking the beginning of Tesla’s push into the autonomous ride-hailing space.

“Driverless Model Y cars” are part of Tesla’s long-term vision to reshape urban mobility, and this real-world testing is a pivotal step toward that goal.

Robotaxi: A New Strategic Priority

The robotaxi initiative signals a strategic shift at Tesla. Instead of focusing on a new, budget-friendly EV, the company is now doubling down on autonomy and AI, placing its bets on two high-stakes projects: the robotaxi network and Optimus humanoid robots.







Elon Musk, who has often pitched automation as the future of both transport and labor, sees this dual focus as a key part of Tesla’s long-term market value. Success here could help Tesla challenge the likes of Waymo, Cruise, and Uber in the self-driving space.

At the heart of the robotaxi project is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. While FSD is not yet considered fully autonomous by current safety standards, Tesla continues refining it using live data collected from millions of vehicles already on the road.

Despite the technical challenges, a successful rollout could give Tesla an edge in the increasingly competitive EV and autonomous mobility sectors.

Political Overhang and Public Scrutiny

The timing of the robotaxi launch comes amid growing scrutiny of Elon Musk’s political associations and public statements. He recently stepped away from his role in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, where he had been tasked with improving federal agency efficiency. The position proved controversial and difficult, and his departure signals a refocus on Tesla’s core ambitions.

At the same time, Tesla’s global sales have dipped due to intensifying competition, especially from Chinese EV manufacturers, and the public backlash related to Musk’s political commentary. These factors place even more pressure on the robotaxi project to succeed.

As Tesla gears up for a potential June 12 robotaxi launch, anticipation is growing within both the tech world and financial markets. If the company can deliver on its bold promises, the move could mark a defining moment, not just for Tesla, but for the future of autonomous transportation.