Tesla to Open New Mega Factory in Shanghai, China

According to the company, the new Mega Factory will be able to produce 10,000 Megapacks a year

Electric car maker Tesla has just announced that it will soon open up its new Mega Factory in Shanghai, China. Announcing the news in a recent tweet, the company said that this new mega factory will be able to produce over 10,000 Megapacks a year.

A megapack, in simple terms, is a battery with massive storage capabilities and is used to stabilize power grids to prevent outages. When used by grid operators, these megapacks act as a storage point allowing them to store surplus energy and use it at times when energy demand is higher or when an unplanned outage strikes.

Apart from this newly announced Mega Factory in China, Tesla owns another similar Mega Factory in Lathrop, California, which also has a production capacity of over 10,000 megapack units per year.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, this new factory in China will supplement the Tesla Mega factory in California.

Tesla reportedly began the construction of this new mega factory during the third quarter of this financial year and is planning to begin production during 2024.

Our next Megafactory will be in Shanghai 🇨🇳—capable of producing 10k Megapacks per year pic.twitter.com/KlVGq5gYOg — Tesla (@Tesla) April 9, 2023

