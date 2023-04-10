AI Can Now Crack Your Password in Less Than a Minute: Here is How You Can Stay Safe

According to a recent study conducted by Home Security Heroes, AI can crack 51% of all common passwords in under one minute

Over the last few months, artificial intelligence has started to become more common than ever, with the most popular AI Chatbot ChatGPT, reporting millions of daily users. As artificial intelligence enters mainstream, cybersecurity experts have begun spreading awareness about why it can be a cybersecurity threat.

A recent study conducted by Home Security Heroes shows that Artificial Intelligence can now crack your passwords in a small amount of time, mostly depending upon the password difficulty and use of symbols.

According to the study, an AI tool was able to crack almost 51% of all common passwords in less than a minute. The same AI was able to crack 65% of all common passwords in less than an hour and 85% of all common passwords in less than a month.

Before publishing the results the security firm passed a list of 15,680,000 passwords through the tool, which is named ‘PassGAN’. Developed years ago, this AI tool has been receiving a lot of media attention as the AI wave continues to rise.

How do I stay safe from this AI tool?

So does this mean my password will not be safe anymore? Well, fortunately no, the PassGAN can only possibly crack ‘character-only passwords’ or ‘digit-only passwords’, with digit-only passwords being the easiest to crack.

Short ‘character-only’ passwords are also easily crackable for the AI tool and it can crack them in less than a minute, however the tool takes months to crack character-only passwords that contain more than 18 characters.

As mentioned, the PassGAN can only crack ‘character-only passwords’, since it could take up over 6 quintillion years to crack passwords that contain symbols, lower-case letters and uppercase letters.

