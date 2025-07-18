By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Tesla Unveils Larger Six Seater Model Y L For China

Tesla is preparing to introduce a new variant of its popular SUV, the Model Y L, tailored specifically for the Chinese market. A regulatory filing released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday has confirmed key design and dimension details.

What’s New?

The Model Y L boasts a longer wheelbase and expanded body dimensions when compared to its predecessor, the Model Y Juniper. Here’s how they compare:

Model Y L Dimensions:

  • Length: 4,976 mm
  • Height: 1,668 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,040 mm

Current Model Y (Juniper):

  • Length: 4,790 mm
  • Height: 1,624 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,891 mm

The added size is expected to enhance the third-row passenger experience, addressing past complaints of limited legroom.

Tesla teased the upcoming model on its official Weibo account, sharing a side profile that highlights a more rounded rear roofline and a new rear badge design.

The teaser post included a short but exciting message:

“Model Y L, see you in the fall.”

This hints at an official debut in autumn, although Tesla has not announced an exact launch date.

A significant upgrade in the Model Y L is its three-row, six-seat configuration, replacing the former seven-seat layout. The second-row bench has been swapped out for individual captain-style seats, providing improved comfort and accessibility.

This marks the return of the third-row seating option that was removed when the Juniper version launched, indicating Tesla’s response to market demand for larger family-friendly electric SUVs.

While the specifications are now public, Tesla has not yet opened pre-orders for the Model Y L in China. It also remains unclear whether this version will be available globally or remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

