Tesla won’t share data with either China or the U.S, Elon Musk makes it clear

Musk has issued a response after a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that China would bar “military staff and employees of key state-owned companies”using Tesla vehicles. The decision stems from concern that Tesla cars present a national security risk since Tesla is an American company and its vehicles collect data, reports Mashable.
