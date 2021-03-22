News, Technology

Tesla won’t share data with either China or the U.S, Elon Musk makes it clear

Ahsan Zafeer

Musk has issued a response after a Friday report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that China would bar “military staff and employees of key state-owned companies” using Tesla vehicles. The decision stems from concern that Tesla cars present a national security risk since Tesla is an American company and its vehicles collect data, reports Mashable.

