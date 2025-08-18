The Last Of Us Part 3 Still In The Works Says Studio Amid Other Projects

Looks like the day lit up for The Last of Us fans!

Although Naughty Dog has not said anything official about the next installment, fans remain hopeful. The Last of Us Part 3 is presumably making steady progress, but it’s not yet in full development.

The studio’s current focus is squarely on their next major release, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Still, with so much story left untold, it’s a safe bet that TLOU Part 3 remains firmly on the production roadmap.

A fan on Reddit underlines this global excitement, sharing a clip of Neil Druckmann hinting at the franchise’s future and simply writing, “I cannot express the joy TLOU Part 3’s mere existence brings me.” It’s a sentiment echoed across countless forums.

Meanwhile, whispers of an extended HBO adaptation that can potentially span multiple additional seasons beyond Part II, serves as indirect confirmation of the narrative’s ongoing legacy, even if official updates remain scarce.

Some players express cautious optimism about tone. One commenter hopes Part III may offer a “happier” outlook, adding Part II felt awfully dark at times. A bold sentiment, considering the rich, emotional terrain The Last of Us always explores.

The Last of Us Part 3 remains on the horizon, but don’t expect it any time soon. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will take the spotlight first as Naughty Dog’s next big reveal. Until then, fans will hold onto whispers, teases, and HBO’s evolving storyline as signposts for the third chapter.

The Last of Us has become one of the most iconic gaming franchises of all time, blending emotional storytelling with gripping survival gameplay. Since its debut in 2013, the series has sold millions worldwide, earned multiple Game of the Year awards, and inspired a hit HBO adaptation that drew record-breaking viewership.