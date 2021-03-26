News

The mighty ship blocking the Suez canal is causing potential losses of up to $400 million an hour

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 1 min read>

The stranded mega-container vessel, “Ever Given,” in the Suez Canal, is holding up an estimated $400 million an hour in trade, based on the approximate value of goods that are moved through the Suez every day, according to shipping data and news company Lloyd’s List, reports CNBC.

The Suez Canal, which separates Africa from Asia, is one of the busiest trade routes globally, with approximately 12% of total global trade moving through it. Energy exports like liquified natural gas, Crude oil, and refined oil make up 5% to 10% of global shipments. The rest of the traffic is largely consumer products ranging from fire pits to clothing, furniture, manufacturing, auto parts, and exercise equipment.

“The key to this problem hinges on how much longer it will take to move the Ever Given,” explained Alan Baer, President of logistics provider, OL USA LLC. “USA importers face arrival delays of three days right now, and this will continue to grow as long as the disruption continues.”

Baer, who has containers on vessels stuck in both lanes of the Suez Canal, said if it stays closed, vessels will be diverted and go around the horn of Africa, which adds seven to nine days to a trip. Carriers run a third of their Asia trade strings to the U.S. East Coast via the Suez and two-thirds via Panama Canal,” said Baer. “Disruption is also hitting the import trade from India as well as the Middle East.”

In addition to delaying thousands of containers loaded with consumer items, the stranded ship has also tied up empty containers, key for Chinese exports.

Read More: PIA to obtain eight new aircraft on dry lease and send daily cargo flights to China.

ship suez canal
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Article mocking the sale of NFT’s for millions gets sold as an NFT for more than $560,000

in News, Technology
Mar 26, 2021  ·   1 min read

Samsung develops 512GB DDR5 memory for high end computing with a speed of 7,200 Mbps

in News, Technology
Mar 26, 2021  ·   1 min read

Tesla’s In-Car Camera systems spark privacy concerns

in News, Technology
Mar 25, 2021  ·   57 sec read