These are the top 20 projects from NIC’s Built By Her Hackathon

National Incubation Center (NIC) recently held a hackathon that aimed to provide female technology enthusiasts with a platform to address developmental challenges by building innovative solutions and bringing their ideas to life. The 48-hour long hackathon dubbed “Built By Her” was held from 23rd to 25th October 2020.

The winning teams will get PKR 1.65 million in seed money divided over two teams. The winners will be announced tomorrow on the 5th of November 2020. The top 20 teams will also get USD 1000 in AWS credits whereas the top 2 teams will get USD 5000 in AWS credits.

One of the projects is TeachIT and the team is creating an online platform where teachers can enroll according to their qualifications and students can inform the site about courses of their priorities so they will be offered in the future. When a student sees a course that he likes, he can view the instructor offering it, the rates, and the time of the course.

TeachIT isn’t the only female startup hoping to change Pakistan’s future by coming up with new and innovative ideas. Startups like Kisaanghar.pk and Waste Hunters among many others, show us that women can do everything too and this is the goal of NIC. Empowering women to change the game is the first step towards changing the future of Pakistan for the better.

