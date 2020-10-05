These kids ordered a drone from Daraz only to be scammed

Customer service and product quality are the 2 essential features for the success of any E-Commerce store. Daraz is again in the limelight after a group of kids were scammed after ordering a drone from the platform. The kids did a complete unboxing video which is now making rounds on social media after they found out that the package contains absolutely nothing.

Below is the unboxing video shared by a user on Twitter:

Gotta feel sorry for the kids 😔 pic.twitter.com/aRAoHyJu4c — insta: @mehfooz_ali (@MehfoozAlii) October 4, 2020

As per the video, the drone cost them around PKR 6500. Though it seems like a cute unboxing video, it takes a surprising turn when the package has nothing inside which was actually ordered.

Daraz has reached out to the customers in the video and will be compensating them. The responses are given below:

Reply from any representative of Daraz May be. pic.twitter.com/pqlHHZLuXP — insta: @mehfooz_ali (@MehfoozAlii) October 4, 2020

And here is one from Daraz’s official Twitter account too:

Hey there, this is on us and we're already in touch with the customer. We'll definitely bring their smile back. — Daraz (@darazpk) October 5, 2020

One user also commented that Daraz not only reimbursed the money but also replaced the product for free:

according to someone i know at daraz, their money was reimbursed, the product replaced for free & vendor fired — Osama. (@ashaqeens) October 5, 2020

Twitter went into a frenzy after the video got viral. It even drew attention of Indus Valley Capital which commented:

This is why ecommerce hasn't been won in Pakistan by @darazpk despite the backing by @AlibabaGroup. The Souq/Flipkart of Pakistan is yet to be started Also, we'd love to send these kids the drone they wanted. Anyone who knows them? DM us https://t.co/sgXluHipLz — Indus Valley Capital (@indusvalleycap) October 4, 2020

This user also describes the product quality of items from Daraz:

When i ordered something from Daraz.. 1: What i ordered

2: What i received pic.twitter.com/ErDB556vVx — Dawar Iftikhar (Faraz Ka Katega 🎂) (@Dawar_Tweets) October 3, 2020

This user claims to have ordered 100+ products from Daraz and offers tips for a great experience:

I've ordered 100+ items from @darazpk and tbh, I have a 100% success rate MA. Things I consider:

1. Product is at least 4.5+ star rating

2. The seller rating has more than 85% positive rating with over 100 users.

3. Reviews have pictures

4. Seller's response on q/a section#daraz — Mariam Mansab (@AnsariMariam) October 5, 2020

How has your experience from Daraz been so far?

