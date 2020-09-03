These students from Bahria University have created a startup which solves your printing problems

PrintAsaan is a startup from National Incubation Center (NIC) which provides an E-Commerce platform for customers to get anything printed at affordable prices and delivered to their location. From panaflex to brochures and more, the platform allows you to get your content printed easily and they guarantee top quality services.

The startup from NIC has the following simple working procedure to initiate and get orders:

You can initiate an order from a social media link. Order is referred to the hub for construction. Order is then sent to PA Express. Order is delivered to the client and with follow-up to ask for feedback.

The founder behind is the company is Faisal Mukhtar who is currently completing his Computer Science from Bahria University. Faheel Mohammad handles the technical domain of the company and Aqsa Ghaffar handles the marketing. Shahbaz oversees the delivery of the client orders.

The website currently doesn’t have register or login functionality but interested customers can place orders directly on their Facebook Page. The startup accepts various payment methods including Cash On Delivery. It started incubation in NIC in July this year and by the looks of it, they are quickly scaling their operations.

Would you be willing to get your stuff printed from an online website?

