These two Pakistani women rocked the WomenTech Global Awards 2020

Who said Pakistani women can’t get to the top? These two Pakistani women show that hard work and resilience pays off if you are determined enough to never back down. Faiza Yousuf and Muazma Zahid have proven in the international WomenTech Global Awards 2020 that Pakistani women can do everything that others can do and they can do it better.

Faiza Yousuf is the founder of WomenInTech and cofounder of CodeGirls Karachi and she has secured the gold medal for the prestigious WomenInTech Ally Award for 2020. This award is given once a year to three honorees for their outstanding achievements as an Ally to minorities in tech. She is a top rated freelancer with the honor to be part of Upwork’s first-ever social impact report. She is also working with P@SHA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee for improving gender parity in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. She was also a part of the roundtable on ‘Future of Work’ at #021Disrupt 2020.

Muazma Zahid, who is the Principal Engineering Manager at Microsoft, has bagged the silver medal for the WomenInTech Mentor Award for 2020. She is also the President of Pakistani Women in Computing (PWiC), Seattle Chapter Lead for AnitaB.org, and the Lead at WomenWhoCode. Her list of achievements seems to go on and on. She has been invited as a keynote speaker for Inpsiro 2020, GDGFest 2020, Spectra 4.0, WTQ 2020, and these are just some of the ones from 2020 alone.

Upon winning the award, she tweeted, “Mentoring is highly rewarding and the key to career success, and over the years, it is essential for professional and personal growth. I am very blessed to have a strong network of mentors and allies in my career and strongly believe that every one of us can uplift, guide, and help others!”

Image Source: WomenTech Network

