WomenInTechPK founder Faiza Yousuf earns spot in finals of Women in Tech Ally of the Year 2020

Founder of WomenInTech and cofounder of CodeGirls Karachi Faiza Yousuf has added yet another feather to her hat by securing a place in the finals of the prestigious WomenTech Network Women in Tech Ally of the Year 2020 Award.

The Women & Diversity in Tech Ally of the Year Award recognizes annually up to three honorees in recognition of their outstanding achievements as an Ally to minorities in tech. The Award honors people, events, programs, projects and/or teams. Nomination for the award requires a complete application profile. All nominated applications are publicly visible. A digital award certificate is issued and a photograph of award winner will be on display on the WomenTech Network website to acknowledge that individuals’ success and to encourage other leaders to strive to achieve this prestigious award.

Recognition of this award will be given in a special assembly during the WomenTech Global Awards.

This award not only aptly acknowledges the leaders at the Women Tech Network who demonstrate excellence in all aspects of their community engagement and leadership, but motivates all aspiring leaders to live by the network’s values to the highest standards. Those who achieve the award provide a clear model for other leaders to follow, and through its explicit and clear standards for achieving impact, the Women & Diversity in Tech Ally of the Year Award enables all aspiring leaders to gain a firm understanding of the opportunities at our network.

As one of Faiza Yousuf’s biggest contributions to the local tech space, WomenInTechPk serves as a platform for women in tech to share their stories, problems, exchange ideas and views, network, share and access opportunities, and forge meaningful alliances to ultimately create positive professional and social impact.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk