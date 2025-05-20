This Ancient Solar Storm Could Be Our Biggest Nightmare

A recent study from Oulu University in Finland has uncovered evidence of a massive solar storm that struck Earth near the end of the last Ice Age, about 14,300 years ago.







According to researchers, this ancient solar particle storm was the most powerful ever recorded, exceeding the intensity of any modern event by over 500 times. It dwarfed both the well-known 1859 Carrington Event and the strongest recent solar storm of 2005, making it a truly extraordinary cosmic phenomenon in Earth’s history.

Scientists uncovered evidence of this colossal event through the analysis of radiocarbon spikes in ancient tree rings, particularly from subfossilized pine trees found in the French Alps. When high-energy particles from the Sun bombard Earth’s atmosphere, they interact with nitrogen atoms to produce radioactive carbon-14. This carbon-14 then gets incorporated into living organisms, including trees, which preserve a record of atmospheric carbon-14 levels in their annual growth rings.

These ancient solar outbursts are now known as Miyake events, named after the Japanese researcher who first identified them. This newly discovered event in 12,350 BC (or 14,300 years ago) is particularly significant because it is the only known extreme solar particle event outside the Holocene epoch (the last ~12,000 years of relatively stable warm climate).







Previously, the Carrington Event was often considered the benchmark for a worst-case solar storm. But this ancient event was orders of magnitude more powerful, at least 18% stronger than the previously strongest known event in AD 775, and over 500 times more intense than the 2005 particle storm.

If a solar storm of this scale were to strike Earth today, the consequences would be catastrophic for our technology-dependent society. The most immediate and widespread threat is to electrical grids. Geomagnetically induced currents (GICs) from extreme solar storms can permanently damage transformers, leading to widespread blackouts lasting months or even years across vast regions.

It’d also impact satellites, especially those in higher orbits, which will be highly vulnerable to high-energy particle bombardment and radiation. It will also disrupt GPS and communication systems, impacting air travel, potentially grounding flights.

While Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere protect humans on the ground from direct harm, the societal and economic ramifications of such a powerful solar storm. Understanding the true extremes of solar activity, as revealed by this ancient event, is crucial for reducing future risks.