This company’s vaccine just reported 100pc success in preventing severe corona cases

Ever since Pfizer revealed its groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine to the world, the possibility of a “magical cure” for the virus responsible for one of the most iconic pandemics in our history has become even stronger. And with that, the race between pharmaceutical giants to procure the ultimate COVID-19 vaccine has heated up. The Pfizer vaccine reported 90% efficacy, which is seriously incredible, but there is a company that has just reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe cases.

American biotechnology company Moderna announced today that it will be applying for U.S. and European authorization on an emergency basis for its COVID-19 vaccine. Based on full results from a late-stage study, the company states that its vaccine has proven to be 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

And as for preventing severe COVID-19 cases, the company reports a tremendous 100% success rate.

In a telephone interview, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks expressed the hope that his company’s vaccine would prove to be the turning point in our battle against the coronavirus.

“We believe that we have a vaccine that is very highly efficacious. We now have the data to prove it,” he said. “We expect to be playing a major part in turning around this pandemic.”

Truly overwhelmed by his company’s achievement during such troublesome times, Zaks admitted that he found it difficult to control his emotions when the vaccine’s results were first reported.

“It was the first time I allowed myself to cry. At this level of effectiveness, when you just do the math of what it means for the pandemic that’s raging around us, it’s just overwhelming,” he said.

Moderna’s groundbreaking product is likely to be the second vaccine to receive U.S. emergency authorization this year. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have now achieved effectiveness rates that surpass the benchmark set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

