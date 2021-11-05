This is the only Pakistani university that made it into Asia’s Top 100 this year

As per the latest rankings, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) is the only Pakistani varsity to have bagged a spot in the exclusive club of Asia’s top 100 universities.

With the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2022 out in full effect, we know exactly how each country – and the universities within that country – have performed over the course of the past year.

The rankings show that NUST has improved by two positions over last year to secure the 74th spot on the prestigious list of academic institutions. Its progress over the past five years is even more impressive when taken into context, considering that it has jumped 17 places from a position of 91 back in 2018.

The Pakistani varsity is also among the top 400 global universities, as shown by the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Of the 687 universities that comprise the QS Asia rankings, over 30 Pakistani institutions have been featured, including Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), COMSATS Islamabad, University of Punjab, and University of Karachi.

Some things never change, and that is certainly true for the top spot on the Asia University Rankings, with the National University of Singapore (NUS) dominating the leaderboard yet again. This time though, it has received perfect scores its academic reputation, for its proportion of international faculty and for the extent of its research collaboration with institutions across the globe.

For a proper look at this year’s rankings of Asian universities, head over here.