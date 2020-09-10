This NIC-based startup is detecting brain tumors through AI

Slosh AI Solutions, a startup currently based in National Incubation Center (NIC), is working on an ingenious system for the effective diagnosis of brain tumors. With the help of deep learning algorithms, Slosh is using a cloud-based CAD system to give the patients’ prognosis.

Identifying brain cancer is no easy task. The general procedure for diagnosing brain tumors begins with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. Once a tumor shows up in the MRI, the standard next step is determining the nature of that tumor, usually done by analyzing the results from a sample of tissue after a biopsy or surgery.

This process, of course, could be streamlined by removing the need for human intervention altogether and letting a smart system handle the analysis for quicker and more accurate diagnoses. This is the approach taken by the team at Slosh, who want to use AI-based techniques on different image modalities, including MRI, CT scans, X-ray, and ultrasound results, to identify brain cancer.

Working under the umbrella of NCAI in collaboration with the MID lab in COMSATS, Islamabad, Slosh is a healthtech startup working towards the creation of “your intelligent healthcare assistant”. It is part of Cohort 8 at NIC.

