By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Karachi Green Line BRT Route

Residents of the Sindh capital will soon see improvements in public transport as the second phase of the Karachi Green Line BRT begins construction in mid-August.

The initial section from Surjani Town to Numaish was completed in 2021. Now, after four years, work is starting on the next segment.

This phase will extend the Green Line by 1.8 kilometers, running from Capri Cinema to Municipal Park in Saddar. The plan includes three new bus stations and two dedicated traffic signals to ease commuter movement. This stretch will become a key corridor for the Karachi Green Line BRT.

The government has already awarded contracts for this phase. With Rs5 billion added to the budget, the total project cost has now reached Rs30 billion.

Federal Funding to Support Green Line Integration

The Federal Government initially allocated Rs42.7 billion for the Karachi Green Line BRT under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26. This funding aims to expand the network and integrate it with other transport systems in the city.

Once fully operational, the expanded Green Line BRT will help reduce travel times, ease traffic congestion, and lower carbon emissions. The project is expected to provide a reliable alternative for thousands of daily commuters.

Authorities believe these new routes will modernize Karachi’s public transport and offer residents a faster and more affordable way to travel across the city.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

