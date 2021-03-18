Top Pakistani YouTube influencers partnered with the largest cloud kitchen company to launch Pakistan’s first Influencer fast food brand

Hotpod, the fastest-growing tech-based managed kitchen company, and Bekaar Films, one of the top influencers on social media announced to launch Bekaar Burgers – a fast-food brand. The brand will be available for consumers in KARACHI ONLY from Thursday 18th March 2021.

The menu includes 4 main items named after each member of Bekaar Films:

Double Cheesy JAZZY

Mac and MUBEEN

Chicken Tikka MargaRIDA

Crispy Chicken SAMIwich

Speaking at the singing, Ghazenfer Jaffery – JAZZY, representing Bekaar Films said, “we were fascinated by the possibility of expanding our reach with a food brand. We always wanted to have our food brand and when Hotpod approached us it was a natural fit for both companies. We hope that our fanbase will love what we have to offer. My team and I are super excited about this project and look forward to a successful addition of fast food for consumers.”

The agreement signing between Hotpod and Bekaar films

The menu will also include fries and a few other products as well and consumers will be able to order the food via:

Website: www.bekaarburgers.com

Mohammad Umer, Head of Brands Hotpod, said, “ Bekaar is the ideal team for us to launch Pakistan’s first influencer food brand. In these times social media influencers have the biggest impact on consumers and we wanted to select a brand that the masses can connect with. With Bekaar Burgers, the fanbase will be excited with the taste, packaging, and campaign around the brand which is being done for the first time in Pakistan.”

“In line with the vision of expanding the food concepts across Pakistan, Hotpod is determined to work with a very select group of social media influencers, sports celebrities, show business icons, and others to launch their food brands in Pakistan. Bekaar Films partnership is our first influencer food brand project and we have a few others coming soon,” he added.