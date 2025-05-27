Top Smartphones Launching in June 2025

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Top Smartphones Launching In June 2025

The smartphone landscape is all set for a shake-up as June 2025 brings a wave of highly anticipated releases from leading brands. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, camera geek, or someone who simply wants a sleek and capable device, this month promises something for everyone.



OnePlus 13s

Launch Date: 5 June 2025

OnePlus is entering June with a flagship killer OnePlus 13s. The device will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering seamless performance for power users. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 13s India launch teased: Specs and expected price



What sets this phone apart is its 6.32-inch OLED display, 50MP dual camera, a robust 6,260mAh battery, and 80W fast charging, all for an estimated price of $585,60. The specs suggest OnePlus is aiming to dominate the upper-midrange segment again.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

Launch Date: 3 June 2025

Infinix is upping the ante with its GT 30 Pro 5G, targeted squarely at gamers. This phone supports 120FPS gaming and is certified by Krafton, a name familiar to PUBG/BGMI fans.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G – Now in Lebanon

Unique to this model is the inclusion of 10 customizable LED lighting modes, adding flair to its gaming appeal. The company will offer it in two striking shades: Dark Flare and Blade White.

Oppo Reno 14 Series

Expected Launch: June 2025

Oppo is expected to unveil the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, focusing heavily on AI integration through Gemini AI. The Reno 14 Pro 5G may come with a 50MP quad-camera setup, 12GB RAM, and Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online; Lineup May Include Base and Pro Variants | Technology News

Priced near $491,89, it offers a balanced choice for users seeking performance without breaking the bank.

Poco F7 5G

Expected Launch: First Half of June 2025

Poco’s F7 5G has been spotted on US FCC listings and is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

après la sortie mondiale, la série POCO F7 sortira en Indonésie le 15 avril

The phone may pack a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 1.5K OLED display, and a massive 7,550mAh battery, making it an ideal option for heavy users who prioritize battery life.

Nothing Phone (3)

Expected Launch: June 2025

The much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3) could redefine user experience once again. It will include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple camera setup featuring a 64MP primary lens.

Nothing Phone (3) : le smartphone de référence avec IA sera bientôt là

A 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging rounds out this powerful and aesthetically minimalist device.

Conclusion

June 2025 brings exciting smartphones. Infinix GT 30 Pro is a gaming powerhouse. Oppo Reno 14 Pro comes with smart AI features. Nothing Phone (3) adds a touch of style. Whether you want a strong battery, a sharp display, fast performance, or great cameras, there’s something for everyone.

Before upgrading, ask yourself: What matters most, performance, aesthetics, camera, or price? Because this June, you’ll have all four on the table.

best smartphones June 2025, June 2025 smartphone releases, upcoming smartphones June 2025

Related Posts

Android 16s Live Updates Gets Real Time Spotlight On One Ui 8

Android 16’s “Live Updates” Gets Real-Time Spotlight on One UI 8

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago

Android 16 is on the horizon, and Google has already offered a sneak peek into one of its standout features, “Live Updates.” Announced during…

Good Or Bad What Do Fans Think Of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Good or Bad: What Do Fans Think of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

By AbdulWasay ⏐ 21 hours ago

Samsung’s latest release, the Galaxy S25 Edge, has caused a frenzy of debate on social media platforms, with users expressing a variety of views…

Get Alerts