Top Smartphones Launching in June 2025

The smartphone landscape is all set for a shake-up as June 2025 brings a wave of highly anticipated releases from leading brands. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, camera geek, or someone who simply wants a sleek and capable device, this month promises something for everyone.







OnePlus 13s

Launch Date: 5 June 2025

OnePlus is entering June with a flagship killer OnePlus 13s. The device will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering seamless performance for power users. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP front camera.







What sets this phone apart is its 6.32-inch OLED display, 50MP dual camera, a robust 6,260mAh battery, and 80W fast charging, all for an estimated price of $585,60. The specs suggest OnePlus is aiming to dominate the upper-midrange segment again.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

Launch Date: 3 June 2025

Infinix is upping the ante with its GT 30 Pro 5G, targeted squarely at gamers. This phone supports 120FPS gaming and is certified by Krafton, a name familiar to PUBG/BGMI fans.

Unique to this model is the inclusion of 10 customizable LED lighting modes, adding flair to its gaming appeal. The company will offer it in two striking shades: Dark Flare and Blade White.

Oppo Reno 14 Series

Expected Launch: June 2025

Oppo is expected to unveil the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, focusing heavily on AI integration through Gemini AI. The Reno 14 Pro 5G may come with a 50MP quad-camera setup, 12GB RAM, and Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Priced near $491,89, it offers a balanced choice for users seeking performance without breaking the bank.

Poco F7 5G

Expected Launch: First Half of June 2025

Poco’s F7 5G has been spotted on US FCC listings and is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

The phone may pack a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 1.5K OLED display, and a massive 7,550mAh battery, making it an ideal option for heavy users who prioritize battery life.

Nothing Phone (3)

Expected Launch: June 2025

The much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3) could redefine user experience once again. It will include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple camera setup featuring a 64MP primary lens.

A 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging rounds out this powerful and aesthetically minimalist device.

Conclusion

June 2025 brings exciting smartphones. Infinix GT 30 Pro is a gaming powerhouse. Oppo Reno 14 Pro comes with smart AI features. Nothing Phone (3) adds a touch of style. Whether you want a strong battery, a sharp display, fast performance, or great cameras, there’s something for everyone.

Before upgrading, ask yourself: What matters most, performance, aesthetics, camera, or price? Because this June, you’ll have all four on the table.