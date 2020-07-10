TPL Trakker Partners with Telenor Pakistan for Location Based Services

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company, has partnered with Telenor Pakistan, country’s leading telecom and digital services provider, to offer Location Based Services (LBS). TPL Trakker powers the technology via TPL Maps, the company’s mapping arm and Pakistan’s first digital mapping service licensed by the Survey of Pakistan.

Using LBS, Telenor Pakistan will make use of the most detailed and localized location dataset ever offered in Pakistan. Following the partnership, Telenor Pakistan will have access to data covering 600,000 km of road network, 3 million points of interest (POIs), which will enable the telecom operator to offer tailored products and solutions for B2B customers as per their needs.

The move is in line with TPL Trakker’s vision to create value for different industry verticals through digital transformation, enhancing connectivity between people, mobile assets and businesses. This will pave the way for Mobile Network Operators to venture into diverse location-centric solutions adding to the rising popularity of TPL’s cutting edge mapping and automation API solutions for apps.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “TPL has developed indigenous Location Based Services to fuel the rapid growth of technology companies in Pakistan. Mobile Network Operators are ingrained in the national economy and they rely heavily on cutting-edge location data and services. We expect closer collaboration with each player for our Location Based Services as we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with one of Pakistan’s leading Mobile Network Operators.”

With a plan to accelerate the growth of the telecommunication services industry, the two companies will create a modern, value-driven and globally competitive Pakistan.

