Trump Linked Crypto Firm Raises 220m To Mine Bitcoin

The Trump crypto links just got the family into big leagues.  American Bitcoin, a mining startup backed by Eric Trump and linked to Donald Trump Jr., just raised a massive $220 million in fresh funding to supercharge its Bitcoin operations.

In a bold twist, the company even accepted $10 million in Bitcoin instead of fiat, signaling full-blown faith in the digital currency they now plan to mine at industrial scale.

Trump’s Crypto Move of $220M

According to new regulatory filings, majority owner Hut 8 Corp. confirmed it sold 11 million new shares to private investors. The funding will go straight into acquiring new Bitcoin mining gear and building up BTC reserves, a move that cements American Bitcoin’s aggressive growth strategy.

Even more striking, part of the deal involved investors handing over Bitcoin itself. That $10 million BTC-for-equity swap locked in at around $104,000 per coin, betting on crypto’s long-term climb.

BTC Over Cash

American Bitcoin isn’t stopping there. It plans to go public by merging with NASDAQ-listed Gryphon Digital Mining, potentially listing under the ticker ABTC. That would fuse Trump family influence with institutional grade mining infrastructure, positioning it as a major player in both politics and digital finance.

ABTC Ticker Incoming

Beyond U.S. soil, the venture is opening a new office in Dubai, taking advantage of the UAE’s crypto-friendly regulations. The international footprint highlights just how ambitious this venture is. This isn’t just about Bitcoin, it’s about global crypto dominance.

Trump Crypto Ambitions

The timing couldn’t be more strategic. With Donald Trump vowing to make the U.S. a crypto capital, this private public alignment is raising eyebrows. Executive orders have already signaled federal support, including the formation of a national Bitcoin reserve and the appointment of a crypto czar.

Politics and Profit Collide

But watchdogs are sounding alarms. With Eric Trump deeply tied to a venture that may benefit from federal crypto policy, critics are warning of conflicts of interest and regulatory bias.

Ethics Under Fire

With $220 million in hand, an IPO on the horizon, and political winds at its back, American Bitcoin is gunning for heavyweight status. Whether it disrupts the mining space or stirs fresh controversy remains to be seen.

What’s Next

This is more than a flashy fundraising round. It’s a collision of political power, tech disruption, and financial ambition, all stamped with the Trump name. As American Bitcoin carves its place in this new digital frontier, it may forever change the rules of both politics and cryptocurrency.

