Twitter Officially Becomes an Elon Musk Company

Right after entering the Twitter building, Musk fired the CEO, CFO, and policy chief

After months of legal problems, resistance and efforts, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally added Twitter into the list of companies he owns. The new owner entered the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hands and went on to celebrate the acquisition by firing CEO Parag Agrawal.

Apart from the newly appointed CEO Agrawal, Musk also fired a lot of other executives such as the Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett, Chief customer officer Sarah Personette and even Twitter’s Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde, who has been criticized by Musk on several occasions.

According to news reports, a lot of these employees were present in the building at the time Musk made his entry. Upon their termination, a lot of these employees were escorted out of the building by security guards.

All the fired employees, however, were given handsome payouts. Agrawal got $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette got $11.2 million.

Musk’s story of buying Twitter is a long and complicated one, the billionaire first announced to buy the company in April. However after just one month, Musk decided to back out of the deal. Fast forward October, he changed his mind again and owns the company now.

After acquiring Twitter, Musk has been making some humorous tweets and giving people a laugh about the whole situation. “The bird is freed” wrote Elon Musk on his Twitter today, referring to him buying Twitter.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

People, especially active Twitter users, are questioning Musk’s plans with the company, others are worried about the changes that will come with him being the CEO. According to Musk also plans on firing a large portion of Twitter’s staff thus we can expect a Twitter employee layoff somewhere in the near future.

