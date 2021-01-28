Two Pakistanis win awards for ‘Inspiring Business Transformation’ at World CIO 200 Summit 2020

In a moment of national pride, two Pakistani executives have secured awards for “Inspiring Business Transformation” at the World CIO 200 Summit among hundreds of candidates from around the world.

As reported by Geo News, the 2020 edition of the World CIO 200 Summit shortlisted a total of 200 top Chief Information Officers for the DX Inspire Awards 2020. Out of these, 20 were able to win the awards, including the Pakistani duo of General Manager Information Technology of Muller and Phipps Pakistan Pvt Ltd Iftikhar Arif and Global Chief Information Officer of Aga Khan Universities and Hospitals Russel Withers.

It is worth noting that 26 countries are associated with the international summit, and this is the second time Pakistan is participating in it.

“This is indeed a moment of pride for Pakistan that capable CIOs are not only available in the private sector but also the public sector to lead the digital transformation journey for their organisations,” a statement issued after the event said.

Meanwhile, Loco Services, being the country partner of “The World CIO 200 Summit – Pakistan Edition, took the initiative for the encouragement and recognition of Pakistan’s CIOs at the international level.

“Pakistan being a part of The World CIO 200 Summit is a great achievement,” said Loco Services’ Muhammad Umer Khokhar.

He added that this is another step towards the promotion and recognition of tech experts in Pakistan.

Moreover, 21 Pakistanis were nominated for “BOTS (The Book of Titans)”, a special yearbook that celebrates the success of the top 200 CIOs of the digital world and their projects.

The World CIO 200 Summit gathers global IT decision-makers and solution providers at a unique platform. The providers and the decision-makers of the industry meet under one roof as technology is now a crucial factor for strategic decision making than ever before.