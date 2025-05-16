Uae Set To Rival China In Ai With Usa Partnership On Advanced Technology Framework

The UAE AI partnership with USA is poised to reshape global tech dynamics as both countries finalize a landmark technology framework agreement, expected to be signed during President Donald Trump’s final stop on his Gulf tour, Reuters reported.









This agreement outlines mutual commitments to technology security and comes as the United States enforces tighter restrictions to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors. For the UAE, the deal marks a major milestone in its strategic mission to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

According to a source, the UAE AI partnership with USA includes a provision to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips annually, beginning in 2025. This positions the UAE to compete more directly with China in the AI space.

The White House, U.S. Commerce Department, and the foreign ministries of the UAE and China have yet to comment. The agreement underscores the growing geopolitical significance of AI and advanced tech in shaping future global power centers.