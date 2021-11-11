News, Startups

UBL and Euronet set to launch a fintech accelerator programme in Pakistan

UBL and Euronet Pakistan have officially launched a unique accelerator program only for fintech startups in order to accelerate the payments landscape.

“With a view to fostering innovation and growth in the local payment’s ecosystem, the programme aims to facilitate local fintechs in early-stage challenges such as onboarding, selection of the right payment processing tech-stack and in defining an optimal quick market roll-out strategy.”

In addition, the executives the both Euronet and UBL mentioned that this overall collaboration would fuel the growth of the fintech ecosystem in Pakistan and would provide startup founders to explore more prominent opportunities for growth and acceleration.

