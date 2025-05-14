UBL offers Toyota Yaris on easy Installments (Offer ends soon)
UBL has introduced an attractive financing option for customers looking to own a Toyota Yaris on easy installments through its UBL Drive program.
The initiative is designed to make car ownership more achievable, offering low down payments, quick approval, and flexible monthly plans for various Toyota Yaris variants.
This new offer applies to multiple Toyota Yaris models, with financing terms of up to three years. One of the key highlights is a residual value option of up to 50%, which significantly reduces the monthly installment burden on buyers. The offer is aimed at a wider customer base looking for affordable and hassle-free car ownership.
Available Variants and Financing Details
- Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3
Price: Rs 4,479,000
Down Payment: Rs 1,522,860
Financing: Rs2,956,140
Monthly Installment: Rs 101,753
Residual Value: Rs68,737
- Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
Price: Rs4,730,000
Down Payment: Rs1,750,100
Monthly Installment: Rs102,571
Residual Value: Rs69,289
- Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
Price: Rs4,760,000
Down Payment: Rs1,761,200
Monthly Installment: Rs103,222
Residual Value: Rs69,729
- Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
Price: Rs5,604,000
Down Payment: Rs2,633,880
Monthly Installment: Rs102,234
Residual Value: Rs69,062
- Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT (Beige Interior)
Price: Rs6,255,000
Down Payment: Rs3,315,150
Monthly Installment: Rs101,193
Residual Value: Rs68,358
- Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT (Black Interior)
Price: Rs6,319,000
Down Payment: Rs3,349,070
Monthly Installment: Rs102,228
Residual Value: Rs69,057
Key Features
- Fast processing with minimal documentation
- Low down payment options
- Financing terms from 1 to 3 years
- Up to 50% residual value to ease monthly costs
This UBL Drive offer ensures customers can get the Yaris on easy installments, reducing financial pressure and providing more flexibility. However, UBL clarifies that car prices and conditions may vary with updates from the manufacturer. Additionally, the mentioned monthly installments exclude insurance costs.
For full details and to apply for this financing offer, click here.
Related Posts
BYD Reveals Gen4 Blade Home Battery With 29.6 kWh Capacity
Earlier this week at the Smarter E Europe trade exhibition, BYD Energy Storage debuted its fourth-generation residential battery, the Battery-Box HVB. Combining proven EV…
Honda City 2025 now on 0% markup installments in Pakistan
Pakistan’s auto financing landscape received a boost as Honda Atlas unveiled easy monthly installment plans for the Honda City 2025 today. Under the new…