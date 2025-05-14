UBL offers Toyota Yaris on easy Installments (Offer ends soon)

UBL has introduced an attractive financing option for customers looking to own a Toyota Yaris on easy installments through its UBL Drive program.

The initiative is designed to make car ownership more achievable, offering low down payments, quick approval, and flexible monthly plans for various Toyota Yaris variants.

This new offer applies to multiple Toyota Yaris models, with financing terms of up to three years. One of the key highlights is a residual value option of up to 50%, which significantly reduces the monthly installment burden on buyers. The offer is aimed at a wider customer base looking for affordable and hassle-free car ownership.

Available Variants and Financing Details

Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3

Price: Rs 4,479,000

Down Payment: Rs 1,522,860

Financing: Rs2,956,140

Monthly Installment: Rs 101,753

Residual Value: Rs68,737

Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3

Price: Rs4,730,000

Down Payment: Rs1,750,100

Monthly Installment: Rs102,571

Residual Value: Rs69,289

Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3

Price: Rs4,760,000

Down Payment: Rs1,761,200

Monthly Installment: Rs103,222

Residual Value: Rs69,729

Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3

Price: Rs5,604,000

Down Payment: Rs2,633,880

Monthly Installment: Rs102,234

Residual Value: Rs69,062

Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT (Beige Interior)

Price: Rs6,255,000

Down Payment: Rs3,315,150

Monthly Installment: Rs101,193

Residual Value: Rs68,358

Toyota Yaris 1.5 ATIV X CVT (Black Interior)

Price: Rs6,319,000

Down Payment: Rs3,349,070

Monthly Installment: Rs102,228

Residual Value: Rs69,057

Key Features

Fast processing with minimal documentation

Low down payment options

Financing terms from 1 to 3 years

Up to 50% residual value to ease monthly costs

This UBL Drive offer ensures customers can get the Yaris on easy installments, reducing financial pressure and providing more flexibility. However, UBL clarifies that car prices and conditions may vary with updates from the manufacturer. Additionally, the mentioned monthly installments exclude insurance costs.

For full details and to apply for this financing offer, click here.