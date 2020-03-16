Ufone conducts awareness session on Coronavirus for its employees

Amidst the growing threats of Coronavirus, Pakistani telecom operator Ufone in collaboration with National Institute of Health (Pakistan) conducted a public awareness session on Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Ufone Tower in Islamabad to educate its employees about the pandemic, its symptoms and key preventative measures that should be taken on an individual level to avoid any risk.

Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan, Senior Scientific Officer and Focal Person for Infection Prevention, Control and Patient Safety (NIH, Pakistan) was invited to deliver the session. He highlighted some crucial global and local statistics related to the number of people being affected by the virus. Dr. Mumtaz stressed on the adoption of preventive measures such as regular washing of hands, avoiding close contact and covering mouth & nose while coughing and sneezing, in order to avoid the risk of contracting the disease. Demonstrations about certain safety precautions were also provided by the doctor so that participants could protect themselves well.

The session was also live-streamed on the company’s internal communication portal so as to include staff from other regional offices including on-field staff working around the country to maximize reach and make most of the people aware of the current situation. The organizers invited people from other organizations that operate in Ufone tower as well to reap benefits from this interactive session.

The World Health Organization recently declared the global outbreak a pandemic owing to the growing number of patients around the world.

