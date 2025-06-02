Ufone Faces Pta Scrutiny Over Customer Service Shortcomings

Ufone is under regulatory scrutiny following the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Q1 2025 Customer Service Performance Survey. The report highlights significant deficiencies in Ufone’s call center responsiveness, billing accuracy, and emergency call routing, raising concerns about customer service standards.







According to the PTA’s survey, Ufone answered only 56.31% of helpline calls within the mandated 5-second window, falling short of the 90% benchmark. Furthermore, only 69% of calls were answered within 45 seconds, against a requirement of 98%. These delays suggest potential understaffing or inefficient call-routing systems.

In terms of complaint resolution, Ufone addressed 85.26% of customer grievances within 48 hours, missing the 99% target. Resolution within 24 hours stood at 71.21%, below the 80% requirement. Such performance gaps indicate systemic issues in customer service operations.







Additionally, the survey uncovered a critical issue in emergency call routing. In Peshawar, calls to the police helpline (15) were misrouted to Islamabad’s control room, resulting in zero successful connections. This misrouting poses serious public safety concerns.

The PTA has emphasized the need for immediate corrective measures, warning of potential penalties if standards are not met. Ufone has acknowledged the issues and pledged to implement necessary improvements.