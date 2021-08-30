News, Telecom

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 47 sec read>

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone is now offering the lowest prepaid roaming services in China to help its users stay connected even outside the country. The latest offering by Ufone will facilitate students, tourists, business and diplomatic communities during their stay in the friendly neighboring country through its superior voice and data services.

Ufone is offering its roam-like-home services at the industry’s cheapest straight rate for all services including incoming and outgoing calls and internet at Rs. 5 per 30 seconds and Rs. 5 per MB respectively. This service is already activated on all Ufone prepaid numbers for the convenience of the users. In addition, Ufone data roaming will allow users to access all the social media apps hassle-free and without any disruption in China. The data service can be activated by simply dialing *506# and following the instructions.

This initiative will facilitate Ufone users while visiting China for any purpose, be it business, education or leisure. It will ramp up communication links between the two countries that would further broaden the scope to attain the mutually aligned socio-economic development goals.

Ufone is always at the forefront to better facilitate its users and this initiative is a testament to that. Being a customer-centric company, it continues to improve and expand its products and services portfolio to extend the quality network and data services to its user family.

China Ufone
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

How to check your laptop’s battery cycle count. Why is it so important?

in News, Technology
Aug 27, 2021  ·  

Seven women-led companies in Pakistan win Rs. 1.5 million in seed grants

in News, Startups
Aug 27, 2021  ·  

Government set to acquire 0.4 million Electronic Voting Machines for 2023

in News, Technology
Aug 27, 2021  ·  