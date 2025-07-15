Uk Launches Evisas In Pakistan No Passport Needed

ISLAMABAD, July 15, 2025 – The United Kingdom has just dropped a major travel shake-up: most Pakistani students and work visa applicants no longer need physical visa stickers in their passports. Instead, they’ll receive eVisas, digitally linked to their travel documents via a UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) online account.

Earlier this week, the British High Commission in Islamabad confirmed that from July 15 onward, all new study and work visas issued to Pakistanis will be digital.

The eVisas cover students (including short-term courses up to 11 months), skilled workers (including health and care professionals), global talent entries, international sportspeople, business mobility routes, and youth mobility schemes.

Existing sticker visas stay valid until expiry, and those using visitor or dependent routes still require physical endorsement.

Pakistanis can now apply online, get their eVisa linked to their passport, and avoid handing it over to visa centers. As well as boosting security, it means no more delayed passport release. This news is definitely a welcome relief for students and professionals juggling travel, exams, and employment.

For Pakistanis, no passport handing will mean easy status proof via the UKVI online portal or third-party sharing with employers or landlords.

Jane Marriott, the UK High Commissioner, stated this digital move makes UK border checks smoother for all the travelers.