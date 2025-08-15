By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz As Series Awaits Return

Missing Nathan’s self-aware charm and Elena’s sharp wit? Well, if leaks are to be believed, we might just get another Uncharted game!

Is There Going to Be an Uncharted 5?

A tantalizing leak suggested that Uncharted 5 may be quietly in development at Naughty Dog. According to trusted insider DanielRPK, the studio has been working on a second unannounced title for the past three years, alongside its upcoming sci-fi epic, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

And, no. This mysterious game isn’t The Last of Us Part III. Instead, it’s related to Uncharted series, reportedly being directed by Shaun Escayg. He is best known for his work on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. For fans, that connection instantly rekindled hopes that Nathan Drake’s adventurous world might be set for an epic revival.

Multiple Naughty Dog Projects in the Works

Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s co-president, has further fueled the frenzy. In a recent interview, he confirmed that while he is leading Intergalactic, he is also producing and mentoring another secretive game. Escayg’s involvement strongly hints that this could be a new chapter in the espionage franchise.

With Intergalactic expected to launch in 2026 or 2027, fans speculate that this second project could arrive sooner, potentially marking the franchise’s first major entry since Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in 2016.

Cassie Drake and Sam Drake Take the Spotlight?

Among the most persistent rumors is that the story could shift focus to Nathan Drake’s daughter, Cassie, or his older brother, Sam.

This narrative pivot could explore fresh emotional stakes and allow a new generation of treasure hunters to emerge. While some players love the idea, others remain resistant, arguing that the magic lies with Nathan himself.

Still, others envision alternative leads like Chloe Frazer stepping back into the limelight after her fan-favorite performance in The Lost Legacy.

What This Could Mean for Uncharted

If Uncharted 5 truly exists, it could represent a pivotal moment for PlayStation’s flagship adventure series. Passing the torch to a new protagonist could refresh the narrative while retaining the cinematic gameplay, exotic locales, and high-stakes action that made the franchise iconic.

Naughty Dog has a track record for delivering industry-defining stories. This ensures a gameplay that is an instant hit among critics and players alike. Until the studio confirms anything, the rumor remains just that. But the level of excitement proves one thing: even nearly a decade after Nathan Drake’s last adventure, Uncharted still has the power to make the gaming world hold its breath.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

