Unveiling the new chapter for Nokia phones

HMD Global will be conducting a product launch event in London, UK on March 19 and this is only opened to UK media due to the global travel restrictions. Nonetheless, the event will be live-streamed and you can keep up to date on the latest product launches from HMD Global. Therefore, below is the attached invite in seeing the event live.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 9:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time

Link for the live stream: https://nokiaphon.es/NokiamobileLive

