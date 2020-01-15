US Government is pressurizing Apple Inc. for unlocking air base shooter’s phone

The Attorney General of US William Barr is forcing Apple upon unlocking two iPhones belonging to Saudi men that had carried mass shooting at the US base.

Apple had also been accused by William for not providing the government with any substantive assistance. The president is only adding to the pressure by quoting about the non-helpful nature the company had been showing over the deadly mass shooting.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday stating: “We are all helping Apple all of the time on Trade and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock the phones used by the killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements.”

He also called out to the tech giant to step up on the plate and aid the government of the US in the currently held investigation.

Apple had, however, decline to post any comment regarding the remarks that Donald Trump had made. The company stated that it rejected the characterization of the Justice Department as it wasn’t helping with the investigation. Apple also claimed that they have provided the FBI with all the information regarding the iPhone of the shooter. The information consists of iCloud backup, account information, and transactional data related to several accounts

The mass mobile producer also said that they had no idea about the second phone that had been under the investigation until the 8th of January. The company is willing to give off all the information hidden in the phone yet they do not want to open any sort of backdoor to iPhone encryption.

Apple stated: “We have always maintained there is no such thing as a back door just for the good guys. Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers.”

In multiple events, the federal government of the USA has lamented that their investigation is stalled due the encryption, and they have continually requested the tech companies on compromising on user security and privacy for the sake of public safety.

All the giants working at a social media platform like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are standing firmly on the decision of not loosening the encryption process as it could endanger billions of people and devices. In December Senator held a hearing in December stating that the tech companies had to find a way to work with the law enforcement agency otherwise there is going to be legislation regarding the encryption weakening.

